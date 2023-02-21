NEWS

2023: Wike Is Aware That He Can’t Deliver His Polling Unit To Tinubu – Atiku’s Aide

Phrank Shaibu, an aide to the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has claimed that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, won’t be able to deliver his polling unit to the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Recall that shortly after Atiku canceled the party’s presidential campaign rally in the state, Wike slammed the PDP presidential candidate and made it clear that Rivers people won’t give him their votes for describing the state as unsafe.

While reacting to this, Mr. Shaibu who is the Special Assistant on Public Communications to Atiku, slammed Wike for not being bold enough to publicly tell the people of Rivers State to vote for Bola Tinubu. He said that Wike is chasing shadows, adding that he won’t be able to deliver his polling unit to Tinubu.

“Wike cannot deliver his polling unit to Tinubu. He is aware of this and that is why he is not bold enough to come out with his full chest to ask the people of the state to vote for Bola Tinubu. Wike said he will announce his preferred candidate in January 2023. Three weeks have since passed but he is not man enough to do so.”

