2023: Wike Is A Coward – Nwibubasa Reveals Wike’s ‘Final Choice’ Of Presidential Candidate

Leloonu Nwibubasa, spokesman for the Presidential Election Council of the Rivers People’s Democratic Party (PDP), said Governor Nyesom Wike will vote for All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election. claimed to have ordered Nwibubasa explained this in his recent interview with The Punch.

However, he accused Wyke of not having the courage to come out and declare his support for the APC presidential candidate.

During an interview, when asked if rumors that Wyke was endorsing his APC presidential candidate were true, Nwibubasa said that senior Rivers state government officials, including those elected on the PDP platform, had been asked to vote in Congress. He replied that he was elected chairman and a member of the State House, and even a member of parliament. Members of the House of Representatives and Senators have spoken to the grassroots and directed the election of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president.

However, he claimed that the people of Rivers State opposed the policy. According to him, “Well, when it comes to Rivers State, the government officials and those elected on the PDP’s platform as council chairmen and members of the state legislature, as well as members of the House and Senate, have the authority to say that I have spoken to our people and grassroots and instructed them to elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president.”

“Unfortunately, they are facing very strong opposition, and people have adamantly told them that they are not going to vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate.

“So it’s not news anymore.” And of course, a few days ago, during one of his campaigns in Okrika, Governor Wike never told Nigerians that he was going to hold a world press conference to let them know who his presidential candidate was. He said he didn’t tell the people, but he told the people; he asked the people, and in the chorus, they said, “Yes, we know your policy.” He also supported the redesign of the Naira and strongly opposed Atiku Abubakar’s decision to discontinue the use of the old Naira banknote, urging Nigerians not to vote for him. He asked people to vote for Tinubu.

He said other G5 members had left Wike to return to the mainstream PDP, so the G-5 governor’s dissatisfaction would not adversely affect PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar’s chances in the Feb. 25 presidential election.

Content created and supplied by: Global_reporter (via 50minds

News )

Publish on 2023-02-12 20:04:08