2023: Wike Is A Coward – Nwibubasa Reveals Wike’s ‘Final Choice’ Of Presidential Candidate

The spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Leloonu Nwibubasa has alleged that Governor Nyesom Wike has directed his supporters to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

This was said by Nwibubasa in a current interview with The Punch.

However, he charged that Wike lacked the guts to publicly come up and express support for the APC nominee.

When asked in the interview if there was any truth to the rumors that Wike was endorsing the APC candidate, Nwibubasa said that in Rivers State, appointees of the government, including those elected on the PDP platform as chairmen of council, members of the state House of Assembly, and even members of the House of Representatives and Senate, have been urging the populace to support Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

However, he said that residents of Rivers State have been opposing the order.

He said, “Well, for Rivers State, I can say it authoritatively that government appointees and those elected on the PDP platform as chairmen of council and members of the state House of Assembly and even members of the House of Representatives and Senate have been speaking to our people at the grassroots, directing them to vote Bola Ahmed Tinubu for president.

“Unfortunately for them, they have encountered very strong opposition, and people have flatly refused to vote for the PDP’s Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for president.

It is therefore no longer news. Naturally, Governor Wike recently claimed that he never informed Nigerians that he would convene a global press conference to reveal who his presidential candidate is during one of his campaigns in Okrika. But after informing them and asking them, they said in unison, “Yes, we are aware of your directive.”

He also sharply criticized Atiku Abubakar for endorsing the redesign of the naira and the replacement of the old naira notes and asked Nigerians not to vote for him. Therefore, it is evident that Atiku Abubakar is not his preferred candidate, and he has urged the public to support Tinubu.

The G-5 governors’ unhappiness, he continued, wouldn’t harm Atiku Abubakar’s prospects of winning the February 25 presidential election because other G5 members had deserted Wike and joined the mainstream PDP.

Wike Is Fearless

Nwibubasa further charged that Governor Wike lacked the guts to publicly state which presidential candidate his followers ought to back.

The Rivers PDP presidential campaign spokeswoman claimed that Wike’s choice to communicate with followers is not indicative of a true leader.

He claimed that Wike made that choice so that the blame wouldn’t fall squarely on him if the election didn’t go as planned.

When pressed to back up his assertion that Wike had ordered Rivers State residents to work for Tinubu, he made the statement.

“The party is our party, and we all reside and work in Rivers State. Party men were among the persons they invited to the conference. They said that they had been instructed to support Tinubu when they returned.

Governor Wike wants his lieutenants to take the blame rather than himself, which is indicated by the fact that he lacks the bravery to step out and declare this.

“That is not a trait of an effective leader. Anybody who wants to work with him will, and a strong leader should be able to stand up bravely and tell the public, “This is where we are going, whether good or terrible.”

“We are requesting him to abide by his word once more. He promised Nigerians that he would announce his favorite candidate in January and that he would campaign for the candidate in all 36 of the country’s states. It was widely reported on news websites. Governor Wike hasn’t had the guts to explicitly tell the public who he wants them to vote for up until this point. This again raises questions about his integrity,” Nwibubasa argued.

