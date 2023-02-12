This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Wike Is A Coward – Leloonu Nwibubasa Reveals Wike’s ‘Final Choice’ Of Presidential Candidate

Leloonu Nwibubasa, the Rivers State spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, claims that Governor Nyesom Wike has instructed his supporters to endorse Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election.

This was said by Nwibubasa in a current interview with The Punch.

However, he charged that Wike lacked the guts to publicly come up and express support for the APC nominee.

When asked in the interview if there was any truth to the rumours that Wike was endorsing the APC candidate, Nwibubasa said that in Rivers State, appointees of the government, including those elected on the PDP platform as chairmen of council, members of the state House of Assembly, and even members of the House of Representatives and Senate, have been urging the populace to support Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

However, he said that residents of Rivers State have been opposing the order.

He said, “Well, for Rivers State, I can say it authoritatively that government appointees and those elected on the PDP platform as chairmen of council and members of the state House of Assembly and even members of the House of Representatives and Senate have been speaking to our people at the grassroots, directing them to vote Bola Ahmed Tinubu for president.

“Unfortunately for them, they have encountered very strong opposition, and people have flatly refused to vote for the PDP’s Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for president.

It is therefore no longer news. Naturally, Governor Wike recently claimed that he never informed Nigerians that he would convene a global press conference to reveal who his presidential candidate is during one of his campaigns in Okrika. But after informing them and asking them, they said in unison, “Yes, we are aware of your directive.”

He also sharply criticised Atiku Abubakar for endorsing the redesign of the naira and the replacement of the old naira notes and asked Nigerians not to vote for him. Therefore, it is evident that Atiku Abubakar is not his preferred candidate, and he has urged the public to support Tinubu.

The G-5 governors’ unhappiness, he continued, wouldn’t harm Atiku Abubakar’s prospects of winning the February 25 presidential election because other G5 members had deserted Wike and joined the mainstream PDP.

