2023: Wike has started Making his usual noise in Abuja and people are scared – Senator Kabiru Gaya

Former Senator Kabiru Gaya, who used to represent Kano Central, has given advice to Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Gaya’s suggestions were shared during an interview with Channels TV news, where he urged Wike to be careful in his position in Abuja. Gaya recognized that governing the FCT is quite different from Wike’s previous experience as the governor of Rivers State.

In his own words:

”You can see what President Tinubu has done now, he got some people from other political parties. Wike is from PDP and some others are from PDP and they are working. Wike has started making his usual noise in Abuja and people are scared. You need somebody tough around in Abuja but Wike should tread with caution. He was a governor of one state, this is a governor of Nigeria. Abuja is Nigeria, every tribe is there. So whatever decision he’s taking, he should weigh the pros and cons of those decisions.”

Gaya expressed that in order to effectively lead the FCT, the minister must exercise caution and thoughtfulness in their decision-making process, considering the diverse population that resides in the region. He highlighted that the FCT is an exceptional administrative area, characterized by a blend of individuals from different backgrounds and regions.

He also brought up the case of ex-Governor Bola Tinubu as an example, who successfully worked together with people from various political parties to ensure efficient governance. He pointed out that Nyesom Wike belongs to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and there are other members from the same party in Abuja. He expressed worry about Wike’s initial confidence and advised against instilling fear in the public.

The ex-senator emphasized that Abuja symbolizes the entirety of Nigeria, incorporating various tribes and backgrounds. He urged Wike to thoughtfully consider the outcomes of his choices, taking into account the city’s diverse population. Kabiru Gaya’s counsel highlights the intricate nature of governing the Federal Capital Territory, where a range of interests and backgrounds need to be considered. He encourages Nyesom Wike to exercise caution and tact in his position as the FCT minister.

https://youtu.be/s0MaGZQou3s?si=hnqJESGLAR35fchb

Start the video from 22:16

