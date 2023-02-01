This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Wike Fulfils Threat, Bars Atiku From Rivers Campaign Venue

The Rivers State government has revoked Atiku Abubakar’s permission to use Adoki Amasiaemeka Stadium in Igwurit Ali, Ikwerre Local Government Area, for his presidential campaign.

The campaign organisation scheduled Atiku’s presidential campaign in Rivers for February 11, 2023. A couple of weeks earlier, Governor Nyesom Wike approved the campaign’s use of the stadium on the condition that it be accessible 48 hours prior to the event.

However, in a letter dated January 31, 2023 and addressed to the Director General of Atiku’s campaign organisation and the Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, the Rivers State Commissioner of Sports, Barrister Christopher Green, said intelligence revealed that Atiku’s campaign organisation was collaborating with the governorship candidate of the APC, Arch. Tonye Cole, to accommodate and share the approved facility for the presidential campaign.

The letter stated, “Refer to our letter of reference no.mos/s/409/s.49./t/15 sanctioning the use of the Adoki Amasiaemeka Stadium for your presidential campaign rally set to take place on February 11, 2023.” Credible intelligence available to the Rivers State government and recent developments indicate that your presidential campaign organisation is collaborating with a faction of the APC and that it intends to accommodate and share the approved campaign facility with the aforementioned faction. “Government records indicate that the APC’s activities in Rivers State have always been hampered by violence due mostly to irreconcilable internal party dispute,”

Barrister Green indicated that based on “reliable intelligence” and the potential of damage to the stadium, the state government had chosen to revoke authorisation for Atiku’s presidential campaign to use the stadium. Reporters attempted to talk with Dr. Lenu Nwibubasa, the spokesman for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation in Rivers State, to determine if he had received the letter, but he did not answer his phone or return their messages.

