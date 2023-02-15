2023: Wike Bloody Civilian – PDP Reveals Why Atiku Shun Rally In Rivers

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP has revealed why Atiku shunned the party rally in Rivers State.

NewsOnline reports that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said it has all it takes to storm Rivers State and hold its rally but will not engage in what will cause the loss of lives of innocent people.

This online newspaper understands that Daniel Bwala, a Spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation, while appearing on Arise Television’s The Morning Show, described Governor Nyesom Wike as a bloody civilian.

Acc ording to him, “Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is a G-5 Governor, but he received our candidate in Enugu, and we had our rally there without any acrimony.

“But in Rivers, even Wike’s fellow indigenes were chased out of the state through threats and violence. We are talking about a D-G of the campaign in his state. He denied us from using a venue, and we decided to use a venue that is proprietary ownership of a member of the party. Guess what?

“He sent thugs or people who were sympathetic to him to destroy the structure, and when Abiye Sekibo went there to see what was happening, they sprayed bullets on him, which is a toxic environment, when they went to Lagos, an APC state, they didn’t terrorise us.

“We went to Borno, and they were limited to attacking our convoy. But a member of the party whose entire life…I doubt if the Governor, in his years of practising law, had amassed N5m before he joined politics.

“Everything he has, he benefited from the party, and there were many people in the state far better than him, but today he says he is the alpha and omega.

“When we had resisted military intervention, junta Wike was a civilian, a bloody civilian. He is incapacitated. We can go to that state and conduct a rally and be fire-for-fire but is that what we’re in for?”

