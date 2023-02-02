This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Why Wike withdrew stadium approval – PDP PCC

Governor Wike is actively working to ensure the success of Bola Tinubu’s presidential bid,” says the PDP Presidential Campaign Council. This statement was made in a letter addressed to the Governor and signed by the Director General of the PDP PCC in the state, Dr. Abiye Sekibo.

The letter, dated February 1, 2023 and obtained by our correspondent, was in response to the withdrawal of the approval for the PDP to use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for its presidential campaign rally, scheduled for February 11, 2023.

According to Dr. Sekibo, a former Minister of Transport, Governor Wike has instructed members of his cabinet, local government chairmen, and party executives to support Tinubu in the upcoming election. “It is clear that the governor’s loyalty lies with the All Progressives Congress,” says Dr. Sekibo in the letter, titled “RE: Withdrawal of Use of Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for Our Presidential Campaign Rally.”

Our attention has been drawn to your letter with reference number MOS/C/409/S49/T/17, dated January 31, 2023 and addressed to His Excellency Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, who has minuted the said letter to us for our reaction.

‘In your letter, you alleged that credible intelligence and recent developments show that our presidential campaign organization is collaborating with a faction of the APC in River State led by Tonye Patrick Cole and that we plan to share the approved facility for our campaign with this faction.

‘We wholeheartedly reject these unfounded and untrue allegations. We are confident that our respected security agencies could not provide such misleading information.

‘It is imperative that we emphasize that the PDP Presidential Campaign Council has no association or dealings with the APC in River State and that the notion of a joint event between the two parties is absurd.

‘We attribute the cancellation of the event to Your Excellency’s knowledge of our massive mobilization and overwhelming support for Waziri Atiku Abubakar as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in River State.

‘On the contrary, credible information has reached us that Your Excellency has instructed all your appointees, including Local Government Council Chairmen, Special Advisers, Commissioners, and Party Executives at various levels, to work for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tunibu, despite not announcing this publicly to the people of Rivers State.

‘Your public statements, conduct, and involvement in the so-called G5 indicate your intention to obstruct and thwart the emergence of the PDP Presidential candidate, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

‘Therefore, it is surprising that you would now accuse us of collaborating with the APC faction in River State.

‘This letter serves as a formal denial of the allegations made in your letter and copies have been sent to the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, the National Chairman of the Party, Senator Iyocha Ayu, the party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his Vice, Ifeanyi Okowa.”

