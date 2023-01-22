This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Why Wike, Makinde, Ugwuanyi, Ortom, Ikpeazu Escaped PDP Suspension

The crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is on the rise following the suspension of some party chieftains over allegations of anti-party activities.

Former Enugu State Governor Chimaroke Nnamani, former Governor Ayodele Fayose’s son Oluwajomiloju, and certain PDP candidates in Imo, Enugu, and Ekiti State have previously been reported to be suspended by Vanguard.

The G-5, or the five PDP governors who are upset, were not punished by the major opposition party.

The party’s presidential nominee, Atiku Abubakar, has been opposed by the governors, who have promised to act against him.

The National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, has been asked to step down in favor of a southerner after the G-5 governors voiced their discontent with the preponderance of northerners in important positions in the party.

The party leadership did not discuss suspending the G-5 governors, according to a source who talked with Vanguard on the suspension of the party chieftains.

The source stated, “No, despite all of their antics, they have repeatedly announced their membership and allegiance to the party, so I won’t be penalizing the governors. None of them have waged an outright or overt campaign against us.

You know that none of them have refused to let us use their state’s facilities for our campaigns, proving that even if we’re fighting like most families do, we’re still related.

