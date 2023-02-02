2023: Why Some Candidates Will Need Their Doctors Standing With Them On Election Day – Ezekiel Etok

As Nigerians begin the countdown to the most crucial presidential elections in the nation’s recent democratic history, renowned public affairs analyst, Ezekiel Nya Etok has come out to explain why he thinks some candidates will need to have their personal physicians standing close to them on Election Day.

While speaking on the impacts of the ongoing campaign rallies across the country during an interview on News Central TV’s ‘Breakfast Central’ program on Thursday, Etok opined that due to INEC’s decision to deploy the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in the upcoming polls, some candidates who have perfected plans to rig their way into power could be in for a rude shock. Describing the BVAS technology as a “game changer”, the renowned political analyst urged such candidates to make sure they have their doctors standing with them during the announcement of election results.

He said; “I think Nigerians should be enlightened on this issue of crowd renting for campaign rallies because on Election Day, with the deployment of the BVAS, there is going to be a lot of disappointments for a lot of candidates. You know, I always say that every single person seeking the office of the president or that of the governor, these two offices in particular, should have a doctor standing behind them on the day of the election. Because we are going to have an election style that has never been seen before due to the use of the BVAS. It is going to be a game-changer. Some of the people you think are popular, are just renting crowds because they have the money to do so.”

You can watch Ezekiel Etok’s analysis on News Central Tv below:

SOURCE: YouTube.

