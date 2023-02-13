2023: Why should we engage the human elements in the political system to copy results- Okutepa.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 general election, on February 25, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Jibrin Samuel Okutepa, said, “Why should we engage the human elements in the political system to copy results?” He said this during an interview with the TV channel.

According to him, by the new electoral act, INEC has been empowered to use a beaver machine in accreditation, and at the time of issuing guidelines, that’s what should be used for accreditation. That is a laudable and lofty innovation by our parliament, and I commend them, but the only snack I have there is that there are also requirements of having conducted an election and then the requirements of entering the results from the beaver machine on from each it is, by the polling unit officers or by the electoral officers of the various police units, and so on and so forth. For me, that is an open invitation for the perpetration of electoral fraud, because again, we are back to human elements. I asked why we should use the beaver machine to do accreditation, and we are thinking faculties did not avail us the opportunity to say that the moment the beaver machine had done accreditation, and somebody has quoted the same beaver machines to print out the results.

However, why should we engage the human elements in the political system to copy results from the beaver machine? The obvious results are what we have seen, although it’s still a contest in Osun State, where we had three sets of results: one given to one party, another given to another party, one that caused the pronunciation, and so on and so forth.For me, I think we have a system where, by our law, we give you something lovely with one hand and take it away with bad hands on the other hand.

Dear esteemed readers Please share your take on this and leave a comment below.

Video credit: YouTube

Source: channel Tv.

Horlablog (

)