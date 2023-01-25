2023: Why it is ridiculous for APC to campaign in Rivers – Wike

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, according to Governor Nyesom Wike, has already been recognised by President Muhammadu buhari as providing the finest infrastructure delivery in Nigeria, making it absurd for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to run a campaign there.

Wike reportedly made this statement in Bonny Town at the Local Government Campaign Flag-off Rally, which was planned by the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council, according to POLITICS NIGERIA.

He claimed that 12 flyovers, in addition to other development projects that were completed, were carried out within four years because his administration believed in practising governance demonstration.

“What are all these folks advocating for when they claim to be running for office? The leader of the APC, President Muhammadu buhari, claimed that I am the best in terms of development. What kind of campaign will they run next? Wike posed a remark.

Governor Wike had previously paid a courtesy visit to the palace of King Edward Asimini William Dappa Pepple III, the Amanyanabo and head of the vast Bonny kingdom. According to Nigeria Newsdesk report.

Content created and supplied by: Ismaeeliii (via 50minds

News )

#ridiculous #APC #campaign #Rivers #Wike2023: Why it is ridiculous for APC to campaign in Rivers – Wike Publish on 2023-01-25 12:37:04