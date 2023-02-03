2023: Why I Do Say Emilokan Is Because It Is The Turn Of Yoruba To Produce The Next President—Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Nigerian Tribune reports, it was reported that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said that he is ahead of those planning to scuttle the February 25 election with the hoarding of the new naira notes and the scarcity of fuel across the country.

Tinubu

Screenshot From Nigerian Tribune

Nigerian Tribune also reported that Tinubu, who spoke on Friday in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital, during the APC presidential campaign rally, alleged that the unnamed individuals in the corridor of power were planning to create an atmosphere of instability, postpone the presidential election, and impose an interim national government.

According to one of his statements, the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, also said that “the reason I do say “Emilokan”(it’s my turn) is because it is the turn of the Yoruba to produce the next president.”

“And this is the only option available for Nigerians, especially the Yoruba, to liberate themselves.” “Do not also allow those planning to prevent eligible voters from voting by hoarding their PVCs to use their tricks on you.” “Continue to be on the neck of those holding on to your cards until they release them to you.”

“All the issues of fuel and money scarcity are plans of the wicked people to stop the forthcoming election so that the masses can be triggered to cause violence in order for them to bring an interim government.” He said

