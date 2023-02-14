2023: Why I Campaign In Market Places – Peter Obi

Labor Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi explained why he is always on the market campaigning for the 2023 presidential election. He described the market as a place to reinforce his strategy of transitioning Nigeria from consumption to production, achieving what is critical to his success.

According to Obi, it has its roots in the labor market, and by visiting the market, you can hear the problems of traders, businessmen, industrialists, and farmers and the promise of better times.

The Naija News reports that he said the same thing in an interview with Channel TV on Monday night. In the words of the Labor candidate, he said, “The reason I go to the market is simple.” I have always said that we need to be able to move from consumption back to production, but that can only be said if we are rooted in a functional market. We need to interact with traders and businessmen, visit businessmen and farmers, listen to their problems, and promise better times.”

