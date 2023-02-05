2023: Why I Am Contesting For Presidency For The 3rd Time – Atiku Abubakar Reveals Reasons

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has revealed why he is contesting in Nigeria’s presidential election for the 3rd consecutive time since 2019. He gave his explanation during an interview with BBC AFRICA.

When asked why he is insisting to contest for the third time, Atiku Abubakar responded that he has children. He said that he sent them to the best schools both in Nigeria and Abroad Atiku questioned the kind of country he is going to give if he wants to bring back his children to Nigeria.

Giving his reason from a private perspective, Atiku answered that he is contesting once again to make Nigeria better not only for the sake of his children but for the future of the present generation.

Part of the Interview goes thus:

Q : This is the third time you’re contesting for the presidency so why do you insist on becoming the president of Nigeria? :

Atiku – “Well, first of all, let me start from a private perspective. I have many kids (children), I brought them up well, I sent them to the best schools both within Nigeria and outside. As I normally tell them (children) I have lived my life but if I should bring them back home, what kind of country am I going to leave for them?”

“I think this thinking that I have is the thinking behind every parent in this country: what kind of a country am I going to leave for my kids? Is it a better country than I found it or not? This is one of the reasons behind my perseverance to run for the office of this country, not only for my kids but for the future of this generation.”

Atiku Abubakar contested for the presidency in 2015, 2019 and he is presently on the race in 2023.

YOU CAN WATCH VIDEO HERE

What can you say about his reasons?

Chiazorkam (

)