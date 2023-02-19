2023: Why APC will win presidential election – Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, recently announced that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would likely win the presidential election on February 25. Speaking at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja, he also serves as the spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

While acknowledging the potential for overconfidence, Keyamo suggested that the election is theirs to lose, citing the APC’s strong demographic presence and favorable voting patterns in recent elections. He added that the APC is the only party without a concentrated support base in one region of Nigeria, making it the most diverse and widespread across the country.

Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), confidently predicted that the APC would achieve a landslide victory, citing the current political climate in the country. He highlighted the opposition’s split into three parties and expressed doubt in their ability to defeat the ruling party.

Furthermore, Keyamo pointed out that the APC had previously defeated the opposition’s combined efforts to secure four million votes in the last election. Even with their current split, he noted that the opposition would still need to close a four million vote gap to achieve victory. He concluded by questioning where their votes would come from and eagerly anticipated the Nigerian electorate’s decision in a few days’ time.

