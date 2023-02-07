This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Who do they want to deceive or impress when they say fuel scarcity will end after 1 week—Datti Baba-Ahmed

Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the presidential running mate to Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, asked who do they want to deceive or impress when they say fuel scarcity will end after one week.

Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed asked the rhetorical question in an interview on Channels Television during the 2023 Verdict program.

Seun Okinbaloye asked Datti Ahmed to pass comment on the current happening in the country, the fuel scarcity and the naira queue saga.

Peter Obi’s running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, began by saying that, the happening now in the country is a further call on Labour Party to come for the rescue. He assures that Labour Party is here for good and his politics and that of his principal, Peter Obi have been since and not only when there are crises.

“It has been our lives to serve Nigerians.”

Datti said, “The leading news of today is that after one week there won’t be no more fuel scarcity, who is that meant to deceive or impress?

Datti said those are the things he and Peter Obi don’t encourage.

” Heaven was promised on earth in Nigeria 8 years ago, 12 years, 16, 24 years ago, we don’t see it and less than 3 weeks to election, somebody came out to say that in one week, which is 2 weeks to election, you won’t see fuel scarcity again. Common Nigerians wake up.”

Datti then persuade Nigerians not to allow themselves to be deceived any more.

Check the video here to watch

Content created and supplied by: Newspecial (via 50minds

News )

#deceive #impress #fuel #scarcity #weekDatti #BabaAhmed2023: Who do they want to deceive or impress when they say fuel scarcity will end after 1 week—Datti Baba-Ahmed Publish on 2023-02-07 22:00:44