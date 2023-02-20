This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Whenever you see them trying to buy votes, please help them confiscate the money- Kwankwaso.

As the race for the presidency continues to gather steam ahead of the upcoming general elections in the country, next Saturday, Nigerians will be going to the polls to elect a new president. Who wins? Since this all-important civic duty has been scheduled for February 25, 2023, Nigerians have been counting the days. The day is just six days away. Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), is telling his members that “Whenever you see them trying to buy votes, please help them confiscate the money.”

In his speech, I want to assure you that our party was going to assist the federal government, especially on the electricity. Please tell your members that our own members of the NNPP should join EfCC, the police, and other security agencies so that whenever you see them trying to buy votes, please help them in confiscating the money and give it to the police to take to the central bank.

According to him, “so we are happy that so far so good for our people, the young men and women, and the telecom of this country has only one party, and the party is NNPP.” The PDP and APC have completely failed the nation; there are no questions about it. Tell him to come to me. I was parking and passing by the formation of those parties in 1998, and of course, in 2013–14 for the APC, we thought we were putting good parties together at the end of the day. Look at where we are. You don’t need to be told what we are looking for; the answer is what you have to show after 24 years, nothing other than poverty (or, for that matter, illiteracy), and of course, a lack of education.

