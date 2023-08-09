2023: What You Should Do If You Want God To Answer Your Prayers – Pst Kumuyi Reveals

Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, who holds the position of General Superintendent at the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, addressed his congregation during their Monday Bible Study session. The topic of his speech was centered around the concept of “Fresh Focus on the Divine Plan.”

In one of his subtopics, he spoke about, “The Practical, Perfect Faith That Conquered The Warriors” and said that it’s the responsibility of everyone to respond to what the Lord has given. In the case of the children of Israel, they had practical faith that conquers and the enemies fled because the children of Israel were conquering them. Joshua became so bold and courageous, we must have faith, we must be bold and courageous like Joshua.

He then revealed what you should do if you want God to answer your prayer. He said that you have to be consecrated and committed to the work of God if you want answers to prayers just as how Joshua did. He said, “When you are doing nothing, if you’re not committed to the great commission, on what purpose will God answer your prayers? It’s when you are consecrated to the great commission that God will answer your prayers.”

He then continued, “Joshua was committed to the work of the Lord and when he prayed that the sun should stand still, God answer his prayers. So if you want answers to your prayers, be committed to the work of God. The children of Israel had spectacular miracles because they were devoted to what God called them to do and the Lord fought for them.”

In his message, Pastor Kumuyi emphasized the importance of redirecting one’s attention towards the divine plan set forth by God. He urged his members to renew their dedication and commitment to understanding and following this plan. By doing so, he encouraged them to deepen their spiritual connection and strengthen their relationship with God. This fresh focus on the divine plan would serve as a guiding principle for their lives, allowing them to align their actions and decisions with God’s will.

