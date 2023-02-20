NEWS

2023: What Would Happen If Peter Obi Is Denied The Presidency – Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the country’s leading Igbo organisation, has revealed what would occur if Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) were to lose the election for president.

The group issued a dire warning that any scheme to undermine the LP flag bearer’s presidency will fail.

Ohanaeze asked Nigerians to cast their ballots and defend them in large numbers.

Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the secretary general of the organisation, urged with President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to give in to dishonest political elites in a statement.

Isiguzoro said: “Nigerians should vote and secure their votes across the nation; we must put an end to the age of executive theft, corruption, and insecurity by electing the most qualified candidate.

Nigerians must make sure that they hold President Buhari and INEC accountable for refusing to give in to the pressures of the corrupt political elites who are banding together across party lines to fight for their political survival against a political tsunami that is about to sweep them off from relevance.

If Mr. Peter Obi wins, “Nobody should refuse Mr. Peter Obi the Presidency, because attempts to subvert the will of Nigerians and deny Peter Obi his triumph if he wins will bode death for the country.”

