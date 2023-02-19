2023: What Waziri Bulama Said When Asked Which Of The Candidates Poses The Bigger Threat To Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, A Former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Waziri Bulama, in an interview has responded to a question asked by Sun paper, the question that was asked to Bulama was “Which among the presidential candidates poses the bigger threat to the APC candidate?”

In his own words, Waziri Bulama Said “I don’t see any of them as a threat to our candidate because don’t forget that the trio of PDP, Labour and NNPP candidates were all under PDP when we defeated them in the 2019 poll. Today, they have split themselves, while APC has remained one and is waxing even stronger.The PDP has split into three. So, how can any of the three splitter parties pose any threat to our candidate?”

