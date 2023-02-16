2023: What Tinubu Said About His Relationship With Asari Dokubo During His Rally In River State

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate arrived Port Harcourt on Wednesday for a campaign event. He mentioned Asari Dokubo, a well-known Ijaw leader who has been a big backer of his candidacy in the South South, and their friendship when addressing his supporters.

He described Asari Dokubo as a hard-working, fearless, and bold man. According to the former governor of Lagos state, since they’ve known one another, Asari has been consistently honest and straightforward, he observed. He continued by saying that Asari Dokubo would always be his friend, regardless of what others would think of him.

PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO

I’d like to recognize my friend Abubakar Asari Dokubo today, a man who works extremely hard and is gutsy, honest, and brave. Ever since I know him for several years, Asari Dokubo has been very consistent, straight forward and hard working. He’s my friend, he’s my brother. I don’t deny my friends, no matter what people say about them”.

Content created and supplied by: HealthTourist (via 50minds

News )

#Tinubu #Relationship #Asari #Dokubo #Rally #River #State2023: What Tinubu Said About His Relationship With Asari Dokubo During His Rally In River State Publish on 2023-02-16 18:56:17