2023: What Mr Ibu Said When Asked Why He Left PDP For Labour Party

The 2023 presidential election is scheduled to hold on the 25th February 2023 and the INEC is putting everything in order to make the election a successful and peaceful one.

However, Ahead of the presidential election, Comic actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu has responded to a question asked by Punch paper Correspondant (Faith Ayaji). The question that was asked to Mr Ibu was “Why did you leave the Peoples Democratic Party for the Labour Party?”

In his own response, the popular comic actor didn’t state the reason why he left PDP for LP, but he emphasized that Peter Obi ia coming whether the manipulation from other political parties. According to him, No matter the manipulations from the other political parties, Peter Obi (presidential candidate of LP) is coming. We know that the first result might favour another person, but we will not give up.

Source: Punch paper

