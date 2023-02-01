NEWS

2023: What I Will Do If I Lose Presidential Election – Atiku

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has revealed what he will do if he fails to win the presidency in the 2023 elections. Atiku is up against Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peter Obi of the Labor Party (LP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP). The presidential candidate wants to replace President Muhammadu buhari when his term expires in May 2023.

Atiku said in his interview with BBC Pidgin on Tuesday that if he loses the presidential election, he will run the election in good faith. The former vice president went on to say that he would neither be the first nor the last loser. Atiku said in an interview, “I accept it.” It’s my destiny. I accept it with sincerity. “I’m not the first loser, nor will I be the last.” Regarding the allegations of corruption against him, Atiku said he was investigated and nothing was found. He said, “For all I know, corrupt practices or allegations against me have been investigated more than anyone in this country, and nothing has been found against me.” This audio did not reveal anything new.

