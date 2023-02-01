2023: What I Will Do If I Lose Presidential Election – Atiku Says

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential hopefuls aim to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari when his tenure expires in May 2023.

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) nominee for president, has made clear what he would do if he were to lose the election in February.

The presidential candidate’s rivals will include Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and several others.

Atiku said on Tuesday that he would concede defeat in good faith if he lost the presidential election in an interview with BBC Pidgin.

The former vice president continued by saying that he would neither be the first nor the last loser.

“I will take it, it is my fate, I will take it in good faith, I am not the first loser, and I am not going to be the last,” Atiku added in the interview.

Atiku claimed that despite an investigation into the corruption claims made against him, nothing had been found.

According to what he knew, I had been investigated more than anyone else in this nation for any claims of corruption, but nothing had been discovered against me. There was nothing new revealed in that audio.

