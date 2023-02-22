2023: What Buhari Said To Me After I Won APC Primaries That Made Me Pick Shettima -Tinubu Reveals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the words he said to him a few months ago after the APC presidential primary elections. Tinubu who disclosed the president’s words at the grand finale of his rally in Lagos on Tuesday, said he would work hard for Nigeria if elected President, just as Buhari “worked hard” to ensure his emergence as the party’s presidential candidate.

He said that Buhari never asked to change the results after he was picked overwhelmingly by delegates at the Party’s primaries but rather, he celebrated and instilled in him, the same courage that made him pick the former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

In an appreciation speech to Buhari, the former Lagos Governor said, “After I was picked overwhelmingly by the delegates, he (Buhari) didn’t ask them to change the results because of my tribe or religion or because I’m not from Daura like him. He accepted me and celebrated with me, telling me ‘you are almost there now.’ When I met him about choosing a running mate, he said “you know better, you are very experienced and you know the kind of person who will assist you to run the country, so pick that person.” Thank you, Mr President, you gave me the courage, the confidence and the will to pick right”.

Recall that Tinubu’s muslim ticket had sparked a lot of negative reactions after he announced it months ago. Although references to the same faith ticket gradually died down, it is still speculated that the ticket may be a mitigating factor against him during the elections on the 25th.

