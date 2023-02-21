2023: We Will Win Rivers State Without Spilling Blood – Dino Melaye

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former senator that represented the good people of Kogi West Senatorial Zone and a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Dino Melaye, has taken to his verified Twitter page to say they will win Rivers state without spilling blood.

According to Dino Melaye who took to his microblogging, Twitter to share a video. In the video, Dino Melaye said the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar told him that he’s not afraid to go to Rivers, that if he fought a sitting president, it’s nothing to fight a sitting governor, but not on his account or account of his ambition will one drop of blood be spilled in Rivers state.

Dino Melaye made it known in his statement by concluding that they will win Rivers state without spilling blood, but they will permit ‘blood sucking demons’ to sucl their blood, but not on their account.

In the tweet shared by Dino, he wrote below:

“We will win Rivers State without spilling blood. We will allow blood sucking demons to suck their blood but not on our account.”

Watch the video by clicking the link below:

https://twitter.com/_dinomelaye/status/1627789714785804288?s=19

What’s your take on what Dino Melaye wrote? Kindly drop your opinion and thoughts in the comment section below.

Naija-hub-news (

)