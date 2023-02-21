NEWS

2023: We Will Win Rivers State Without Spilling Blood – Dino Melaye

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 46 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former senator that represented the good people of Kogi West Senatorial Zone and a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Dino Melaye, has taken to his verified Twitter page to say they will win Rivers state without spilling blood. 

According to Dino Melaye who took to his microblogging, Twitter to share a video. In the video, Dino Melaye said the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar told him that he’s not afraid to go to Rivers, that if he fought a sitting president, it’s nothing to fight a sitting governor, but not on his account or account of his ambition will one drop of blood be spilled in Rivers state. 

Dino Melaye made it known in his statement by concluding that they will win Rivers state without spilling blood, but they will permit ‘blood sucking demons’ to sucl their blood, but not on their account. 

In the tweet shared by Dino, he wrote below: 

“We will win Rivers State without spilling blood. We will allow blood sucking demons to suck their blood but not on our account.”

Watch the video by clicking the link below: 

https://twitter.com/_dinomelaye/status/1627789714785804288?s=19

What’s your take on what Dino Melaye wrote? Kindly drop your opinion and thoughts in the comment section below. 

Naija-hub-news (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 46 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

We Told Buhari We Have Denounced Him After We Sent Delegations To Him About Old Naira – Oshiomhole

2 mins ago

Senator Adeyemi Joins Kogi Gov’ship Race After Losing Senatorial Ticket

10 mins ago

Reactions As Peter Obi Won In 17 States And Had The Required 25% In 25 States In Released Poll

10 mins ago

Peter Obi Presidency Is Not About Party, It’s About Nigeria – Ortom

10 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button