2023: We Will Never Allow The Cabals To Install Another Northerner Over Us For 8 Years—Jare Ajayi

According to Vanguard News reports, it was reported that the pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, on Tuesday urged the Nigerian President, President Muhammadu Buhari, to resist any temptation to foist an interim national government on Nigerians.

According to reports, this was also disclosed by the Afenifere National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Jare Ajayi, who claimed the organization had to make the call after the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, stated during an interview that some cabals in the presidential villa are planning to shatter the upcoming general election plans so that they could install their preferred choice of candidate.

According to one of his statements, Mr. Jare Ajayi also said that “we will never allow the Cabals to install another northerner over us for 8 years.” “The Cabals can’t install another northerner over us for 8 years and expect us to be happy.”

“Though we all desire a positive change, it has to do with following the laid-down guidelines and principles of democracy by participating in the election and voting for the right candidate.”

“But these cabals are planning to boycott the election by frustrating Nigerians through the means of fuel and naira scarcity in order to cause unrest in the nation.” “We surely know their plans: they are trying to install another northerner who will rule Nigeria for another eight years.”

“And we have come to say “no” to this because Nigerians can’t afford to be cheated again.” “Therefore, President Muhammadu Buhari should take action against these plans and rescue Nigerians quickly.” He said

