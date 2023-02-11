This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: We will lead the Plateau out of poverty and implement inclusive governance – Dakum, Labour Par

Dr. Patrick Dakum, Plateau State Labour Party Governorship candidate, has expressed a strong commitment to lead Plateau out of its current hardship and poverty and to run an all-inclusive government if elected.

He stated that his administration will empower women, youths, and people with disabilities to become economically self-sufficient in order to combat the state’s poverty rate.

Dakum made the announcement during a media engagement with members of the Correspondents’ Chapel, the NUJ, and the Plateau State Council, where he also explained how he plans to combat insecurity, which has polarized the state for over two decades.

“One of the pillars upon which the Labour Party is built is social justice.” Social justice requires you to be inclusive of everyone, and that is what our party stands for. inclusion of vulnerable groups because they are indicators of whether a community is developing or not.

“When I talk of inclusiveness, I am talking about young people, women, people living with disabilities, and the elderly. “I will make certain that they are given the tools they need to become self-sufficient.”

He explained that the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, is willing to decentralize the country’s security architecture and allow for community policing, adding that he would support the agenda to protect Plateau people through vigilante groups and hunters’ associations.

“We will strengthen the vigilante groups, the hunters’ association, and the traditional institutions in the fight against insecurity.” None of these are budgeted for; instead, we will use the security vote to strengthen the system while equipping other Nigerian security forces.

He explained that the Plateau Labour Party has presented a competent and credible governorship candidate with an experienced and trusted running mate, Edward Pwajok SAN, the state’s only life senator, and that he will complement the party’s desire to bring development to the state.

“The Labour Party has put together a team that will provide leadership from the start.” This is because one of the strands of our problem is not a lack of plans; we have slots of plans inherited from the Millennium Development Goals, and we now require a strong leadership team that is bold enough to make decisions that are compassionate to the people. If you ask people in Nigeria today, from community to community, if they are satisfied with the way things are going in terms of governance, the overwhelming answer will be no.

“If we are not happy, why will we continue on the path where things are not working?” I believe that understanding the times in which we live is what gave rise to the Labour Party. Peter Obi has come not only on the platform of the Labour Party but also on the platform of the Obedient Movement.

He noted that the party’s movement, both at the federal and state levels, extends beyond the party’s membership and is made up of families who are dissatisfied with the country’s current events.

