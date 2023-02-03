2023: We Will Fight You – El-Rufai Threatens Aso Rock ‘Cabals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai said on Thursday that he was not afraid of the Aso rock “cabal.” This comes after El-Rufai claimed that some elements of the presidential palace were moving against his All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu.

El-Rufai said in his Channels TV interview that Elements had a favorite presidential candidate, but he lost to Tinubu in the APC presidential primary. He further explained that those who have desired applicants are hiding behind President Muhammadu Buhari to further their interests.

El Rufai said: “They had candidates.” Your candidate didn’t win the primary election. “They want us to lose the election, hiding behind a desire to do what the president thinks is right.”

The governor of Kaduna state said in his interview with BBC Hausa on Thursday that he is not afraid of the power that lies in Aso rock, which has yet to be fully disclosed. “Respect for people is not fear.” No one is afraid in this country, so fear not. “We have respect, but if you show that you are not an elder, we will fight you, I swear.”

