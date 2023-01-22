2023: We Will Convert Sambisa Forest Into Agricultural Land -Peter Obi

Moments ago, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and his political entourage stormed Kano State, the highest populated state in the northern region of Nigeria for the Labour Party campaign rally. At the rally, Peter Obi assured the people of Kano State that he’ll tackle corruption, he also made other promises to the people.

One of the things he stressed on at the rally was the “vast uncultivated land in the north” that he’s noticably spoken of on several occasions. While addressing the people of Kano, he told them that Sambisa forest would be converted into agricultural land if he becomes the president of Nigeria.

He said;

“Today we are hungry, how can we be hungry, it’s not possible! We have the land, the uncultivated land in the North is what I want to cultivate.

They say to us that Sambisa forest is our problem because there’s a problem in Borno State. No, we will convert it into our agricultural land.”

Content created and supplied by: Divineword (via 50minds

News )

