2023: We Were Already Aware That The INEC Chairman Was Going To Declare The Winner That Night –Dele Momodu

In a public declaration, prominent media executive and PDP member Dele Momodu said that his party was aware of a contentious choice made by Professor Mahmud Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Momodu claimed that despite several reports of anomalies that had marred the election, INEC had planned to declare the victor of the February 25 presidential elections late at night.

Dele Momodu, who had served as a spokesperson for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, firmly asserted during an interview on the “Political Paradigm” programme on Channels TV that In order to resolve the issues voiced by the opposition parties, Professor Yakubu should have stopped the collation of polling unit results, but he chose not to do so, showing a rush to complete the election.

Momodu further expressed his doubts that the INEC Chairman had planned the announcement of the winner in advance. Yakubu was acting as if he were competing in a sprint for an Olympic medal, the speaker claimed. How can you hold an election that has so many flaws, with people complaining about these problems, and then not take the time to pay attention to and investigate their complaints? We were informed that the INEC Chairman will announce the winner on that certain evening.

According to Momodu, The late-night statement was widely expected because it looked that the INEC Chairman was being encouraged or under pressure to move the process along. The credibility of the presidential election that took place on February 25 has been a subject of ongoing discussion. This revelation by a prominent PDP member has stoked doubts about the fairness and transparency of the electoral process.

Watch the interview here, starting from 17:37

Jamila123 (

)