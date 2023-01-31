2023: We Know That Obi Is Powerful In Anambra & Southeast But Tinubu Will Defeat Him- Dozie Ikedife

Ahead of the presidential election in 2023, the South-East Zonal Organising Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Dozie Ikedife (Jnr), has stated that the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, will win massively in the state of Anambra as well as the entire South-East region, despite the fact that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is very popular in Anambra and Southeast.

This revelation was made by Ikedife on Monday during an interview with media in Nnewi, which is located in the state of Anambra.

During the course of the conversation, Dozie Ikedife expressed her gratitude toward the fact that the APGA headquarters are located in the state of Anambra. We also recognize that the Obidient Movement is influential in Anambra and the South-East, but as far as the presidential election on February 25 is concerned, the APC will change the narrative this time around. It is quite clear that the APC possesses powerful structures in the state of Anambra.

Content created and supplied by: Darasimi98 (via 50minds

News )

