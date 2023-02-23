2023: We have Intelligence that Party Logos will be Used for Ballot Boxes- Kenneth Okonkwo says.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Spokesperson of the Obi/Datti 2023 presidential campaign, Kenneth Okonkwo, has decided to speak about the 2023 presidential election and the intelligence reports they have received concerning such election.

The veteran Nollywood actor who spoke about such issue during an interview with Channels TV few hours ago, was asked on what he would say is the reason if the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, fails to win the 2023 presidential election.

And so, Kenneth Okonkwo in response to such question, stated that the 2023 presidential election is stolen and might not be free and fair because of the statement of the ruling APC candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with regards to snatching of ballot boxes at the Saturday polls.

Speaking further, Kenneth Okonkwo stated that they have been attacking members of his party, including senatorial candidate, Oyibo Chukwu who was killed by unknown gunmen few hours ago.

The lawyer further stated that;

“Now we have intelligence that party logos, not names will be used for ballot boxes”.

