2023: We Have Instructed The Leaders Ward By Ward, They Will Tell You What We Have Decided-Gov Wike

Ahead of the 2023 general election, His Excellency the executive governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has told the good people of Rivers state that they have directed their Leaders in all the wards on what to do, and they will tell them what they have decided.

Governor Wike made the statement while speaking at the last campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Rivers state.

According to the statement from governor Wike, and I quote “We have instructed the leaders ward by ward. In our local government, the leaders will tell you what we have decided. If you want me to survive politically, follow the way we are going,”

He also said that they are going to vote for unity, fairness, and justice, which is why, he salutes the APC Governors who came out to say look, for this country to be united, there is a need for power to shift.

