2023: We Are Politicians, And We Are Following The Footsteps Of Our Fathers And Grandfathers—Tinubu

According to Nation News reports, it was gathered that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised Abia State better deals if elected.

It was further gathered, according to reports, that Tinubu disclosed this during the mega rally of the party at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

He also claimed that his administration will put an end to the academic strikes, which prolong the stay of students in the school.

According to one of his statements, the flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress, Ahmed Tinubu, also said that “As students, I promise today, your frustration is over.” “Let me tell you, students, none of you will spend 8 years on a 4-year course any longer.”

“We are the politicians, and we follow in the footsteps of our fathers and grandfathers.”

“And we have joined political parties together to salvage Nigeria from all kinds of frustrations and ignorance.”

“So as experienced politicians, we know the problems facing the masses, and we are here to put an end to it if they can embrace us and vote us into power.” He said

