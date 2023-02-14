2023: We Are Not Surprised – Tinubu Speaks On Mopping Up New Naira Notes For Vote Buying

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bora Tinubu has dismissed claims that he is stockpiling new naira banknotes ahead of the 2023 presidential election. APC standard-bearers have released a statement in response to claims by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that they are stacking new naira notes to buy votes.

APC flag bearer Mahmud Jega, through his special media and public affairs adviser, claimed the allegations were false and fabricated by the PDP.

The ruling party alleged that the PDP was trying to make false allegations against Tinubu because he realized that Atiku Abubakar’s stance had sparked anger and resentment against him.

Jega’s statement reads: “We are not surprised that the PDP made a U-turn to evoke completely baseless allegations against Tinubu.” Realizing that Atiku’s selfish and ruthless demeanor had sparked public anger and resentment against him, she came up with the ridiculous claim that our candidate was sweeping the new bill. We would like to reassure Nigerians that this claim is completely false. According to a statement, Tinubu is representing those who are not speaking out in the campaign by calling for an extension to the Naira’s swap deadline.

