NEWS

2023: We Are Not Supporting Atiku Because He Didn’t Consult Us before Joining The Race-Abdullahi Bello Bodejo

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 16 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, The National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Socio-cultural Organisation, Abdullahi Bello Bodejo, in an interview, has revealed why his group are not supporting the presidential candidate of PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar despite being a Fulani Man. According to him, we are not supporting Atiku because he didn’t consult us before joining the race.

He lament that they are supporting Tinubu because some governors visited then and asked for their support for Tinubu and for Atiku, nobody from him or his campaign council ever thought it wise to approach us.

Bodejo made this statement while responding to a question asked by Sun paper, Which is “You mentioned Fulani solidarity, but the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar is a Fulani man. Why are you not supporting him?”

In his own words, Abdullahi Bello Bodejo said “Atiku is a Fulani, but we don’t know his members and how he is operating. I can’t deny that he is a Fulani, but the time you want to start to do something like this presidential election, you should start from your home. He is an influential Fulani, and he was supposed to have started with us; he was supposed to have contacted us, talked to us as his children and people, but he didn’t do that. This means that he doesn’t have any regard for us.

Ikechukwu (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 16 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Atiku Vows To Donate $60bn For South East Businesses If Elected In February 25.

2 mins ago

Kidnappings: Kogi residents in anguish, demand dismissal of Olamaboro LGA chairman

3 mins ago

2023:SERAP to sue President Buhari’s govt over attack on Peter Obi’s supporters in Lagos State

9 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Anyone Wike Supports For Presidency Will Fail-Ayodele; AIG Lawan Jimeta Is Dead

11 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button