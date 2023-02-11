2023: We Are Not Supporting Atiku Because He Didn’t Consult Us before Joining The Race-Abdullahi Bello Bodejo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, The National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Socio-cultural Organisation, Abdullahi Bello Bodejo, in an interview, has revealed why his group are not supporting the presidential candidate of PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar despite being a Fulani Man. According to him, we are not supporting Atiku because he didn’t consult us before joining the race.

He lament that they are supporting Tinubu because some governors visited then and asked for their support for Tinubu and for Atiku, nobody from him or his campaign council ever thought it wise to approach us.

Bodejo made this statement while responding to a question asked by Sun paper, Which is “You mentioned Fulani solidarity, but the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar is a Fulani man. Why are you not supporting him?”

In his own words, Abdullahi Bello Bodejo said “Atiku is a Fulani, but we don’t know his members and how he is operating. I can’t deny that he is a Fulani, but the time you want to start to do something like this presidential election, you should start from your home. He is an influential Fulani, and he was supposed to have started with us; he was supposed to have contacted us, talked to us as his children and people, but he didn’t do that. This means that he doesn’t have any regard for us.

Ikechukwu (

)