2023: We All Live In Rivers State But Wike Invited Party Men & Told Them To Vote Asiwaju -Dr Leloonu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Former commissioner of employment generation and economic empowerment in Rivers state, and the spokesman for the Presidential campaign council of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasa has revealed what Governor Wike told Party men about the 2023 elections.

In an interview published on Punch paper recently, Dr Leloonu alleged that Wike has failed stand up courageously and tell his people where they’re heading. He said that despite living in Rivers State with the Governor, he (Wike) decided to invite Party men for a meeting, to tell them to vote for South West candidate, Bola Tinubu in the coming elections.

His words; ”We all live and work in Rivers state and the party is our party. The people he invited for the meeting were party men. They came back and reported that they were told to vote for Tinubu. The fact is that Governor Wike is not courageous enough to stand and pronounce his support for Tinubu and he’s giving this duty to his lieutenants.”

Recall that Dr Leloonu has consistently linked the Rivers Governor to the APC. Wike has however, continued to keep his mute as regards his choice candidate in the elections.

What do you think?

JennDaniels (

)