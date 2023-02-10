This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Voters Awareness And Young Women Participation In Decision-Making Is Key – CWSI-ABPIN

As the countdown to the Nigerian general elections of 2023 comes to a close, there has been a greater emphasis placed on voter rights and responsibilities, as well as increased sensitization regarding the new electoral reforms and the advantages of young women and girls participating in decision-making.

This information was released at a press conference on Thursday, February 9 in Abuja, Nigeria, to highlight the significance of the ABPIN Project, significant advancements, and effects of social media management.

In an effort to combat female marginalization and apathy toward electoral procedures and governance, a non-governmental organization called the Centre for Women Studies and Intervention (CWSI) invited the media to discuss the Action for Better Female Participation in Elections in Nigeria (ABIPIN) project.

Speaking about the success of the Action for Better Female Participation project, Precious Uwubiti, CWSI Project Officer, said that the project is carried out in five communities of two Local Government Areas, namely the Apo, Wumba, Pyakassa, and Lugbe communities of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and the Dagiri community of the Gwagalada Local Government Area.

“The ABIPIN Project sought to increase young women’s interest in, participation in, and inclusion in the upcoming elections by mobilizing youths through engaged social media use and forming female-led cohorts to promote the project’s tenets of “Women exercising their power and voice by voting and supporting more women in politics.”

She claims that CWSI used a variety of social media platforms in order to have a significant effect quickly.

Using the hashtags #HerVoteHerVoice and #RaisingHerVote, CWSI designed and carried out campaigns on social media. In order to create social media content and encourage online interactions on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, this involved training and enlisting 14 influencers.

Organizing virtual events with young influencers on Twitter, Zoom, and Instagram Live with the goal of reducing voter apathy among young women and girls, encouraging them to register with political parties and run for elective positions of leadership at the ward, local government, and state levels, and highlighting the significance of participating in Nigerian decision-making.

hosting online contests where young people can contribute messages about PVC collection, voter rights and obligations, the advantages of young women and girls participating in governance, among other topics.

As a result of our various initiatives, 285 women and girls have obtained their PVCs, and the various media influencers have evolved into sources of newsfeeds, trendy agenda-setters for governance, accountability, and leadership, as well as a source of information on voting procedures, PVC collection locations, and INEC updates.

Over 15 million people have been reached through the online/virtual engagements. 100 people (74 females and 6 men) registered for their PVCs as a consequence.

The Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria and The Women Wing Association of the Christian Association of Nigeria organized voter education programs in AMAC and Kuje Area Council. As a result, 200 women were reached, with 60% of the women and girls promising to vote in the upcoming elections.

Youths are more eager than ever to take part in large numbers in the fight for decent governance, despite the inefficiencies that have made it difficult for them to collect their PVCs. She Added.

