2023: Voters Affected By Banditry In The North May Not Participate In This Election- Stakeholders

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Stakeholders In Northeast said that voters across communities affected by banditry, may not participate in this year’s elections. Backing up their reasons, they said some of the voters lost their PVC while fleeing away from Bandits. The Stakeholders made this statement during an interview with Daily Trust

According to them, The North West is the leading region in terms of voter registration with over 22.6million registered voters, while the North Central comes third with 15.6million. unfortunately, the two regions are the most affected by banditry, which has led to the displacement of hundreds of Nigerians.

“women leaders, as well as potential voters, said many residents had fled their communities with no hope of returning, while others had lost their permanent voters’ cards” The group added

Credit: Daily Trust

