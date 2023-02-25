NEWS

2023: Violence Monitoring Tech App Launched In Lagos, Osun, Others For 2023 Election

Prior to the general election of 2023, a technology application has been launched to monitor state-level violence throughout the election.

The technology application launched by the Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative was said to monitor violence in the states of Abuja, Lagos, Osun, and Kwara.

While unveiling the tech app in Osun, the Global Director of the program, Abideen Olasupo, noted that the state, particularly Osun, has the highest rate of political violence, noting that over 10 people had been slain in the run-up to the election.

He emphasized that the App can prevent election violence, stating, “We chose to launch the App in Osun because, according to available data, Osun would have the greatest level of political violence in 2022. Our goal is to dramatically diminish the act since we believe that nobody’s desire is worth a human life.

It will allow citizens to report cases of electoral violence in real-time, identify potential risks with an incident analysis dashboard, detect early warning signs, inform stakeholders, and generate actionable reports identifying problem areas throughout the electoral cycle and alerting relevant security actors, according to Olasupo.

Waheed Lawal, the head of the Osun Civil Society Coalition, praised the application and vowed to train civil society groups on how to use it to achieve its goals.

