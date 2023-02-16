This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Video Shows Moment Tinubu Trekked After Arriving Rivers State For His Presidential Campaign

The All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu was spotted trekking after arriving in rivers state for his campaign in a video that is presently trending online.

In less than two weeks, there will be a presidential election, and the former governor of Lagos State isn’t showing any signs of slowing down his campaign. The presidential candidate for the All Progressive Congress has visited and held campaign events in a number of states around the nation.

East, West, South, and North have all been visited by him. Since the official start of the campaign, he and his running mate Kashim Shettima have campaigned in numerous states, including Sokoto, Taraba, Imo, Edo, Delta, Kano, Katsina, Bauchi, Benue, Cross River, and Anambra. However, a video demonstrating his arrival in Rivers state and his decision to go a great distance by foot have appeared online.

The All Progressive Congress APC stakeholders in the state greeted him after he disembarked from his private jet in the viral video. One of them was Tonye Patrick Cole, a well-known APC chieftain. They met with him and walked away from him.Tinubu was seen strolling nimbly and intelligently with the other person in the viral video.

