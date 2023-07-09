2023 UTME: Mmesoma makes U-turn, confirms she forged JAMB result

Ejikeme Mmesoma, a 19- year- old student at Uruagu Nnewi’ s Anglican Girls’ Secondary School, has admitted to manipulating her exam results. Initially, Mmesoma claimed to have achieved the highest score in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), but the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) refuted her assertion, stating that she actually scored 249 instead of her claimed 362, Premium Times reports.

Despite releasing a video defending her position, Mmesoma later appeared on a television program where she retracted her claim of scoring 362. Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra established a committee to investigate the matter, which sparked significant controversy. However, during the committee’ s proceedings, Mmesoma confessed to altering her results and was asked to apologize to JAMB, as stated in the committee’ s report.

The report revealed that Mmesoma manipulated the fake results herself using her phone. She admitted to this in the presence of her principal and the Education Secretary. The report also mentioned that Mmesoma printed the manipulated results at a cybercafe called Prisca Global Computers in Uruagu, Nnewi.

The report further highlighted that Mmesoma was well aware of her actual score and made multiple attempts to manipulate it. The variations in her registration number, date of birth, and center name, among other infractions, indicated the falseness of the result she presented.

JAMB officials, led by Dr. Fabian Benjamin, Head of Public Affairs, provided detailed information about the JAMB admissions process and the policy changes regarding the release of UTME scores since 2021. They explained the specific interactions between Mmesoma, identified by the registration number 20230639047FF, and JAMB in her attempt to obtain her score.

JAMB revealed that Mmesoma made several requests to the JAMB portal for her results at different times, and each time she received the same results on her phone, indicating an aggregate score of 249 with subject scores of Eng: 64, Phy: 54, Bio: 74, and Che: 57.

On the other hand, Mmesoma sent a request to JAMB with a different registration number, showing an aggregate score of 362 with subject scores of Eng: 98, Phy: 89, Bio: 94, and Che: 81. These results differed significantly from the standard JAMB format, and JAMB provided a rebuttal stating her actual score of 249.

Source: Premium Times

SocietyDaily (

)