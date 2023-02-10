2023: Uncertainty Over Proposed Atiku’s Rivers’ Campaign

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Uncertainty has engulfed the proposed Rivers State rally of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 presidential election. According to The Nation, the Rivers chapter of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, led by Dr. Abiye Sekibo, postponed the campaign originally scheduled for Saturday indefinitely on Friday.

Despite Governor Nyesom Wike’s decision to reinstate the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for the rally, Atiku’s campaigners were said to have rejected the offer. While the state PDP accused the Atiku campaigners of scaremongering to create tension and use insecurity as a reason why the rally should not take place, the Atiku campaigners insisted that they were targets of intimidation in the state.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, despite his purported suspension by the National Working Committee, former Governor of Enugu State, Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani (PDP-Enugu), says he remains a member of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) (NWC).

