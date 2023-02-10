This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Two Women Who Are Contesting Governorship Polls To Succeed Gov Ikpeazu in Abia

This piece takes a look at two female governorship candidates who are contesting to succeed Abia State Governor, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu in the forthcoming general elections.

Photo: The 2 female guber candidates in Abia

Image Credits || Vanguard

The governor who has been in office since May 2015 is now running for senatorial seat on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

It is also expected that his former chief of staff, Mr. Ahiwe, who emerged from Saturday’s rerun primary election will be contesting on the PDP platform.

In Nigeria’s 23 years of uninterrupted democracy, the country has not produced any female elected president, vice president, or governor.

Female politicians are often found in the position of a deputy governor, even though there are more men than women occupying the position across the country. However, these two politicians might break the jinx in Abia come 2023.

Nnennaya Lancaster-Okoro, PRP

Image Credits || The Sun

The former member of the All Progressive Congress, APC, will be flying the ticket of the People’s Redemption Party to succeed Gov Ikpeazu.

She has had unsuccessful runs in senatorial elections in 2015, 2016 and 2019 with APC and the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Addressing party stakeholders ahead of her formal declaration of interest in 2022, Mrs Okoro claimed to be a divine mission to salvage Abia State, adding that she is not in doubt of the message God sent her.

She said: “I’m not afraid of anybody. I popularised APC in the state but because I refused to yield to their demands, I left the party. I don’t have to sleep with any man and that’s why women run away from politics”.

Gladys Johnson-Obuneke, SDP

Image Credits || The Tribune

She is the second female politician vying for the governorship post in Abia on the platform of the Social Democratic Party. She is a medical practitioner, an orthopaedic surgeon and a human rights activist.

In a recent interview, she frowned at financial inducements by the political class to the Nigerian electorates aimed at currying votes or favour during elections.

The SDP standard-bearer made the condemnation following the alleged increase in inducements witnessed during the primary elections conducted by registered political parties in the country.

The woman then promised the media practitioners that If after two years as the as a governor, and unable to reverse the ugly trend, she would resign and call for a by-election.

Content created and supplied by: eFactor (via 50minds

News )

#Women #Contesting #Governorship #Polls #Succeed #Gov #Ikpeazu #Abia2023: Two Women Who Are Contesting Governorship Polls To Succeed Gov Ikpeazu in Abia Publish on 2023-02-10 21:28:07