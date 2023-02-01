2023: To Me, The Arrival Of Labour Party Is A Challenge To PDP In Some States- Ahmed Makarfi
This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.
2023: To Me, The Arrival Of Labour Party Is A Challenge To PDP In Some States- Ahmed Makarfi
Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, former Kaduna Governor and one-time Chairman, National Caretaker Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has said that the arrival of Labour Party is going to be a challenge to PDP in some States because the votes meant for PDP, will be given to LP. According to him, “In 2019, we didn’t have Labour Party and to me, it’s a challenge to PDP in some states
In his own words, Makarfi said Each election always comes with its difficulties and peculiarities. In 2019, we didn’t have Labour Party. To me, it is a challenge to PDP in certain parts of the state. But again, the sentiment used in 2019 in some parts of the State is not the same sentiment used today.
Dear esteemed readers, what do you think? Share your thoughts down in the comment section
Source: The Sun Newspaper
Content created and supplied by: Ikechukwu (via 50minds
News )
#Arrival #Labour #Party #Challenge #PDP #States #Ahmed #Makarfi2023: To Me, The Arrival Of Labour Party Is A Challenge To PDP In Some States- Ahmed Makarfi Publish on 2023-02-01 05:23:53