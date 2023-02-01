NEWS

2023: To Me, The Arrival Of Labour Party Is A Challenge To PDP In Some States- Ahmed Makarfi

2023: To Me, The Arrival Of Labour Party Is A Challenge To PDP In Some States- Ahmed Makarfi

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, former Kaduna Governor and one-time Chairman, National Caretaker Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has said that the arrival of Labour Party is going to be a challenge to PDP in some States because the votes meant for PDP, will be given to LP. According to him, “In 2019, we didn’t have Labour Party and to me, it’s a challenge to PDP in some states

In his own words, Makarfi said Each election always comes with its difficulties and peculiarities. In 2019, we didn’t have Labour Party. To me, it is a challenge to PDP in certain parts of the state. But again, the sentiment used in 2019 in some parts of the State is not the same sentiment used today.

Source: The Sun Newspaper

