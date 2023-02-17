2023: Tinubu Will Win 2023 Presidential Election – Lai Mohammed Debunks Plans Of Interim Gov

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has asserted that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu would emerge victorious at the forthcoming polls.

In doing so, he refuted rumors that there were intentions to create an interim national government (ING).

According to Vanguard, the statement was made by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Friday as he was a guest on the TVC live program “This Morning.”

The minister claimed that claims made in some places about plans for an interim administration were the product of a fifth columnist who intended to destabilize the nation.

Mohammed asserted that he will win the election and that Tinubu and the APC were both working hard to win.

He reaffirmed that Tinubu would win the 2023 elections, which would be held in a free and fair manner.

According to the minister, Tinubu will prevail in the 2023 presidential election. Because we have no intention of remaining even a day after this administration’s term ends, the APC will replace itself, and there won’t be an interim administration.

In fact, despite the widespread conspiracies, President Muhammadu Buhari has already established a transition committee. By God’s grace, we will hand over to the APC candidate.

“The APC presidential candidate is well-known and has engaged in more campaigning than other contenders.

He has the full support of the government, the party, and the president.

The minister noted that in addition to establishing structures across the nation, Tinubu had been supporting and sponsoring candidates in the Northern, Southern, and Eastern states of the nation. He also noted that the APC flag bearer had been preparing for the position he is vying for more than 20 years ago.

He continued by claiming that some individuals misinterpreted the president when they stated that he was merely a passive supporter of Tinubu.

He said that people didn’t comprehend that the president wore two hats as president of the country and the leader of the ruling APC and said that such claims were inaccurate and the work of troublemakers.

The minister claimed that when Buhari indicated he would not favor any candidate in the election, the public misinterpreted him as speaking on behalf of the entire nation.

When President Buhari drove the presidential campaign train to Nasarawa State, the minister said that as the head of the party, he raised Tinubu’s hands and declared him to be his successor.

Mohammed continued, “What will Buhari and the party gain by opposing Tinubu’s bid for the presidency?

Anyone in the administration who does not support Tinubu is committing suicide because if any other party wins, it will be a hostile takeover.

It is not in our interest to place obstacles in the way of Tinubu winning the election because it would be the APC’s greatest loss if he were to lose.

He added that the effects of the redesign of the Naira will be temporary and that it was not the government’s intention to make things difficult for his successor.

