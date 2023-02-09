2023: Tinubu Shouldn’t Have Been Running At All; Those Pushing Him Doesn’t Love Him-Arigbe-Osula

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Emmanuel Arigbe-Osula, the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) Governorship Candidate in Edo State in 2007 and 2016, in an interview said the former governor of Lagos State and the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu shouldn’t have been contesting, adding that those pushing him doesn’t love him. He also lament that Tinubu shouldn’t be aspiring to lead Nigeria at this time

The former candidate made this statement while responding to a question asked by Sun paper, which is “18 presidential candidates will be going to the polls, three of them Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi are hyped as ‘the top 3’, how do you see these candidates?”

In his own words, Emmanuel Arigbe-Osula said “I think Tinubu should not have been running at all; looking at him, he is a shell of his former self. This is not Tinubu that was Governor of Lagos State; The greedy people pushing him don’t love him, they are after their own selfish interests; if you watch Tinubu talk, you will see how poorly coordinated he is and he should not be aspiring to lead Nigeria at this time

Source: The Sun paper

Ikechukwu (

)