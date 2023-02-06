This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Tinubu Postpones Ibadan Rally Indefinitely

The All Progressives Congress (APC) camp has indefinitely postponed the presidential election event scheduled for Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in Oyo state’s capital, Ibadan, according to information gathered by Naija News. The reason for the postponement of the APC flag campaign event, led by Bola Tinubu, has yet to be determined.

However, the platform understands that party sources told The Nation that the Oyo state branch of the APC has already drafted a statement to address the issue. So far, Tinubu and his APC campaign have planned to hold the party’s presidential election on February 7, 2023, at Mapo Hall in Ibadan.

According to Naija News, the Oyo branch of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has been accused of plotting to attack members of his APC in the state. The state APC claimed to be aware of the PDP’s plans to launch a terrorist attack on party members gathered to support the APC campaign train passing through Ibadan, Oyo State’s capital, on Tuesday.

The Oyo State APC noted in a statement signed by its public affairs secretary, Wasiu Olaware Sadare, that PDP members revealed plans to attack their membership on Tuesday.

